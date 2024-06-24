Haryana CM Saini makes series of announcements for OBCs

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a series of pivotal announcements at the OBC Morcha Sarv Samaj Samrasta Sammelan in Gurugram on Sunday.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief Minister announced that the annual income limit for the creamy layer which currently is Rs 6 lakh has now been increased to Rs 8 lakh, providing significant benefits in employment for the OBC community.

He said that following the consideration of the Haryana State Backward Classes Commission, the increased limit will be implemented in state government jobs. Besides this, income from salary and agriculture sources will not be included in this limit, Chief Minister Saini said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the reservation for Backward Classes in Group A and Group B posts, currently at 15 per cent, will be increased to 27 per cent, in line with the Central government’s policy.

Besides this, the backlog of vacancies for the Backward Classes in Group A and Group B will be filled on a priority basis, with preparations underway for a special recruitment drive, he said.

“To ensure OBC youth receive employment opportunities smoothly, a 27 per cent reservation will also be implemented in the recruitment done through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN),” Chief Minister Saini said.

He said that over the past 10 years, the government has fulfilled its responsibility to benefit the OBC community at every level in Haryana.

Saini further shared that the state government is supporting the education of OBC children by providing scholarships ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 to ensure quality education. The government is also focusing on the skill development of the OBC community, he added.