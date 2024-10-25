Missing Delhi woman found buried in Rohtak; boyfriend and accomplices arrested

A 20-year-old woman from Nangloi, Delhi, was strangled to death by her boyfriend, who then buried her body in Madina area of Rohtak, Haryana.

The police arrested the boyfriend and his accomplices after the woman’s brother filed a complaint.

Following leads, the police were able to recover the body.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Sachin Kumar, stated that the woman, from Nangloi, had been in a relationship with a local man named Sanju.

During the relationship, the woman became pregnant and pressured Sanju to marry her, but he began to withdraw.

On October 20, Sanju convinced her to observe the Karva Chauth fast with him. While driving on the Rohtak-Bahadurgarh highway, she sensed something was wrong and resisted, but Sanju strangled her.

When the woman went missing on October 20, her brother filed a missing person report at the Nangloi police station on October 21, naming Sanju as a suspect.

During the investigation, police found that Sanju had frequent phone conversations with the woman, with the last call on her phone coming from him.

Under interrogation, Sanju confessed to the crime.