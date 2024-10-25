Harvinder Kalyan unanimously elected Haryana Speaker, Krishan Lal Middha his Deputy

Senior BJP leader and three-time MLA from the Gharaunda assembly constituency in the Karnal district, Harvinder Kalyan, was on Friday unanimously elected the speaker of the Haryana assembly while BJP MLA from Jind Krishan Lal Middha was also elected unanimously as the deputy speaker of the House.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini moved a resolution in the House proposing Kalyan’s name while MLA Ranbir Gangwa seconded the proposal. Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar proposed Middha’s name, which was seconded by BJP MLA Ghanshayam Dass.

Chief Minister Saini, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Cabinet Ministers, Anil Vij, Mahipal Dhanda, Ranbir Gangwa, and MLA Dr Raghubir Singh Kadian, along with other members, extended their best wishes to Kalyan and Middha.

On the first day of the first session of the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly, senior Congress MLA Dr Raghubir Singh Kadian, who has been serving as protem speaker, administered the oath to 90 newly-elected MLAs.

As the leader of the House, CM Saini was the first to take the oath as a member of the Vidhan Sabha.

Cabinet Ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goyal, Dr Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Shruti Chaudhary, and Aarti Singh Rao also took oath as members of the legislative assembly.

Subsequently, Ministers of State, Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam, and the remaining MLAs were sworn in as members of the legislative assembly.