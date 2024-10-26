Haryana will be developed at a fast pace, PM assures CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday who assured him that the state will be developed at a fast pace.

The Prime Minister’s Office handle posted a message on X, saying ”Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP, met PM @narendramodi.”

Mr Saini, who took oath as the state’s CM for the second time on 17 October following the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in the state, said the PM has worked a lot for the betterment of women, who play a very important role in the development of the nation.

”The Oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs was held in the Haryana Assembly yesterday. I met PM Modi and discussed with him various issues concerning Haryana. The PM assured me that Haryana will be developed at a very fast pace. Haryana will touch new heights of development. I also apprised him of the next course of action in Haryana,” he said.