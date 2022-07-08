Haryana BJP’s IT cell head sacked amid calls for arrest

The Haryana BJP unit has removed its IT cell head Arun Yadav amid calls for his arrest over a 2017 tweet on the Prophet and Islam.

State BJP president O.P. Dhankar in a statement on Thursday late evening said that Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but he did not specify any reason for the action.

Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people have been demanding his arrest on social media.

#ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday.

Yadav’s sacking comes in the wake of the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, in Delhi on June 27 over an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.