Haryana: 2 lakh people to receive 100 sq yard plots in villages soon

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday chaired a review meeting of the Housing for All Department. He said that soon two lakh people in villages will receive plots of 100 square yards each. Besides this, beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) will receive financial assistance for constructing homes.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel also remained present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that these 100-square-yard plots will be allocated in well-developed colonies with all basic facilities, similar to urban areas. These colonies will have essential amenities such as paved roads, electricity, clean drinking water, street lighting, solar power, parks, and open green spaces.

During the meeting, it was decided that in the first phase, 6,618 flats constructed by private developers in 8 districts for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will soon be allocated to registered applicants under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana.

Chief Minister Saini said that beneficiaries who received plot allocations in 14 cities under the Mukhyamantri Shahari Awas Yojana will receive financial aid of Rs 2.5 lakh through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build homes.

Moreover, infrastructure development projects costing around Rs 170 crore will soon commence in these 14 cities, with estimates already prepared by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

The meeting was informed that, in Sector 23, Jagadhri, plots will be handed over to 2,000 beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Shahari Awas Yojana for house construction. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has ensured the provision of all necessary amenities here.