Gurugram to have two more waste landfilling sites soon

Gurugram will soon have two more landfill sites for speedy disposal of waste.

In a virtual meeting with the officers of Urban Local Bodies Department, Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad on Friday, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed them to identify and finalise these two new landfill sites in Gurugram within a specific timeline.

Stressing the need to increase daily waste processing capacity in Bandhwari site, Kaushal asked the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG) to fix timelines for each activity and designate officers responsible for achieving the targets.

Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram, PC Meena, said the MCG has developed 2.5 acres of land at Bandhwari for fresh waste disposal, and dumping operations have commenced since 15 April, 2023.

He assured the chief secretary that efforts are underway to identify additional landfill sites as soon as possible. He also presented a roadmap for processing the legacy waste during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to expedite processing of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram. He also directed them to ensure that the entire legacy waste should be processed by November 2023.

To effectively manage the fresh waste in Faridabad, the officers informed in the meeting that decentralised waste processing facilities with a capacity of 890 Tonne per day (TPD) are being established by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) at various sites.

The work of a fresh waste processing facility at the Mujhari landfill site is likely to commence within the next 15 days over four acres of land. This site being developed at a cost of Rs 171.95 lakh, will have a capacity of processing 259 TPD.

Another waste processing site at Pratapgarh is also being developed over four acres of land with the capacity of 250 TPD at a cost of Rs 167.67 lakh.

Kaushal directed the officers to ensure timely disposal of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) by utilising GPS-enabled vehicles.

The officers of MCG assured the Chief Secretary that the balance 25,000 Metric tonnes of RDF will be disposed off at the JBM Waste-to-Energy plant (WTE) facility in Murthal by 30 September, 2023.