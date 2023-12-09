Divyangs should not be considered objects of sympathy: Vice prez Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday stressed that the differently-abled must not be considered objects of sympathy and that they deserve recognition for their wealth of knowledge, aptitude, inclination and expertise.

He emphasised the need to create an eco-system whereby the talent of disabled people can be leveraged.

Referring to the example of Albert Einstein who suffered from dyslexia, Dhankhar highlighted that the perception of disabilities often hinges on what is visible. However, true disability encompasses more than just what meets the eye, he said, and extends to the realms of mental, spiritual, and emotional challenges.

The vice president called for addressing all forms of disabilities and structuring suitable solutions for the same.

Addressing the tenth National Conference on Disability in Gurugram, he highlighted the shift in perspective that has taken place in societal notions which once deemed women incapable of difficult tasks.

Noting that the ceiling has been broken with women taking leading roles across diverse spheres, the vice president called for a similar shift in perception toward individuals labelled as disabled. “They are not disabled; we take them to be disabled,” he pointed out.

Those who outwardly appear physically able may harbour some form of disability, whether visible or hidden, and nobody is truly complete, he added.

Cautioning against the recent trend of merely “putting something in somebody’s pocket”, he underlined the risk of fostering dependency rather than empowerment. Stressing the need to prioritise empowerment, especially amongst the vulnerable sections, including the disabled, women, and minorities, he urged major corporate entities to direct their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds towards empowering these sections of society.

Stressing that India’s ethos & G-20 motto of VasudhaivaKutumbakam is now a ground reality, the vice president stated that there has been a shift in the world’s perspective towards India. He called for a departure from solely looking towards the West for solutions, noting that now the West seeks insights from India.