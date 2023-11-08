Gujarat’s Garba, Kerala’s Kathakali to mark Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Preparations for Deepotsav commencing tomorrow are once again set to resonate on the world stage showcasing diverse threads of Indian culture for the global audience and establishing its distinct spiritual identity.

Amid a confluence of culture and spirituality, artists from different states of the country will perform at Bharat Kund, Guptar Ghat, Birla Dharmshala, Ramghat and Ram Katha Park, from November 9 to 11, treating the visitors to the diverse cultural offerings of the country through folk songs, musical instruments, and folk culture. They will also get to understand the spiritual side of Sanatan Dharma and the richness of Uttar Pradesh in this context during the celebrations.

The artists of traditional, but dying folk dance forms of ‘Dhobiya’ and ‘Faruwahi’ have also been provided an opportunity to perform by the state government during Deepotsav, to showcase the Braj folk dance in Ayodhya. The artists of Braj in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language, and style of the land of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. Kumar Vishu will also perform at Deepotsav.

The seventh Deepotsav in Ayodhya will showcase a remarkable fusion of languages, styles, dialects, and cultures from various states of India. From November 9th to 11th, artists from Uttar Pradesh and several other states will present their talents. On the one hand, Ayodhya’s 12 Ramleela artists will perform to hold the audience spellbound with their craft, on the other, Sonbhadra’s indigenous tribal dance will leave its unique mark on the audience during the festival.

Munna Lal and his team from Azamgarh will captivate the audience with the ‘Dhobiya dance’, whereas Rajesh Sharma and the ‘Mayur dance’ team from Mathura will also mesmerize the crowd with their craft. The events will also feature the ‘Rai dance’ from Jhansi and the tableau of Ram-Hanuman Sena.

The Deepotsav celebrations will also see a sizeable number of artists and performers from other states, who will present their unique art to people to showcase the distinctive features of their cultures.

It is worth noting that Kunjiraman will present the ‘Kathakali dance’ of Kerala whereas Sharad Chandra Singh will perform the ‘Sindhi Cham dance’ of Sikkim, and Mandeep of Jammu and Kashmir will give a glimpse of his state through the ‘Rouf dance’. Artists will mark their presence in the shrines of Lord Rama through Chhattisgarh’s ‘Gendi dance’, Gujarat’s ‘Garba’, Odisha’s ‘Dalkhai dance’, Karnataka’s ‘Dollu Kunitha’, and Rajasthan’s ‘Kalbelia dance’.

The Yogi Government is giving opportunity to more and more artists to showcase their talents on stage. The necessary preparations for this initiative have also been completed. Here, people will get a glimpse of the culture of different parts of the state including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Akbarpur, Sultanpur, Jhansi and Banda. This means that the audience will be immersed in a diverse blend of styles, including Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Bundelkhandi.