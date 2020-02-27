In the aftermath of the violence that rocked the northeast part of Delhi leaving at least 37 dead, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the riots.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said those injured can avail medical treatment for free at any private hospital under Delhi government’s ‘Farishte’ scheme.

An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced to the kin of minors who died; Rs 5 lakh to those incapacitated; Rs 3 lakh to those orphaned; Rs 25,000 for rickshaws and Rs 50,000 for e-rickshaws damaged in the violence; Rs 5 lakh for burnt houses and Rs 2.5 lakh for houses that were substantially but not fully burnt down.

Kejriwal also informed about an app being developed by the Delhi government for people to file their claims, which will be released in a day or two. The Delhi government will set up special camps for people to get documents that have been burnt during the arson.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called for strict action against all those responsible for the violence and arson in Delhi.

“There should not be any politics on this. Whoever provoked riots should not be spared. What are you taking reactions for? Is this how the criminal justice will run?” he said.

The chief minister further went on to say that “those behind the riots should not be spared, even if he is a member of my Cabinet. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security.”

This was in reference to AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who has been accused of playing a major role in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma in the Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi.

The dead IB staffer’s family has alleged Tahir Hussain’s supporters brutally assaulted Sharma and killed him.

However, Hussain has claimed his innocence in a video statement.

On Wednesday, while addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal had stated that it is the miscreants from outside Delhi who are engaged in rioting and added that it was necessary to call in the Army to restore normalcy.

As many as 37 people have died and over 250 injured since Sunday in violent clashes that erupted between the supporters and opponents of CAA in Northeast Delhi. The dead also include a police head constable.