Gudha’s remark favoring Manipur women atrocities embarrassed Gehlot govt in assembly

It was the embarrassing moment to the Gehlot government in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly today when Rajendra Singh Gudha (now sacked minister) made a critical remarks on Manipur’s women atrocities and asked the treasury members to first review women’s crime status in Rajasthan.

Gudha intervened and stood up from his seat during the demonstrations of ruling Congress members who were displaying placards against Manipur women atrocities during a debate on the Minimum Guarantee bill.

“Rajasthaan mein jis tarah se atyaachaar badhe hain mahilaon par manipur kee bajaay hamen apane girebaan mein jhaankana chaahie (The way atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan, instead of Manipur, we should look below our own neck)”, when he commented, the Opposition BJP hailed him.