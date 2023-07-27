BJP members match Opposition slogans with ‘Modi-Modi’

The Opposition’s slogan-shouting in both Houses of Parliament for a debate on Manipur was on Thursday fully matched by Treasury Benches whose members got up and shouted equally loudly “Modi-Modi,” to drown the Opposition’s voices.

The Opposition members came in all-black dresses in both Houses to convey that their demand for a discussion on Manipur ethnic violence had not been accepted. In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition had placards expressing support for Manipur.

Members from several Opposition parties surrounded the officials’ table in the Lok Sabha and shouted slogans quite close to the Speaker’s chair.

They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence and an opportunity to discuss Manipur. The Treasury Benches responded to the Opposition’s slogans with a loud chorus of “Modi, Modi” slogans.

The Opposition changed its slogans to shouts of “INDIA, INDIA,” referring to its recently launched political alliance. The BJP followed the policy that if its members or Ministers were disturbed, it would equally disturb the Opposition leaders while they spoke.

At that time, the Lok Sabha public galleries were packed to capacity, and long queues of visitors waited for their turn to enter the galleries.

In the Upper House, the Opposition shouted slogans from their seats only, and they started early, just as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was called to make his suo moto statement on foreign tours of the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister, and other developments on the diplomatic front.

The Treasury Benches surprised the Opposition parties by responding to their slogans with their shouts of “Modi,Modi” slogan for a short while. Mr Jaishankar continued with his lengthy statement during the slogan-shouting by the Opposition and when he ended, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar offered members could seek clarifications on it. But there was no end to raising noises in the House.

When the ruling BJP members shouted against the wearing of black clothes by the Opposition members in the Upper House, the Opposition responded with “INDIA, INDIA.” The House had to be then adjourned.

Twenty minutes later when the House reassembled at 12 noon, the BJP members created disturbances when Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to speak. The Chairman was inclined to allow him to speak while observing Mr Jaishankar should have been heard in silence. The House was adjourned within minutes till 2 pm.

Post-lunch, the Opposition staged a walk out in the Rajya Sabha when the House took up for passage the Cinematograph Amendment Bill, instead of allowing Leader of the Opposition to speak.

Just as the Upper House reassembled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakhur to speak on the Cinematograph Amendment Bill. The Opposition wanted Mr Kharge be allowed to speak.

The Deputy Chairman said Mr Kharge could speak on the Bill, if he wanted, but not on any other subject. Just as he started, the ruling BJP members raised noises to disrupt Mr Kharge’s speaking.

The Leader of the Opposition was however asked to resume his seat when he tried to mention Manipur. Mr Kharge and Trinamul Congress leader Derek O’Brien then announced a walk-out, which made large parts of the Upper House empty.