Rajasthan BJP led by top MPs and MLAs today held a massive ‘Maha-Gherao’ against the Congress government’s all round failures including deteriorating law and order situation leading to dalit and women atrocities, rapes, corruption, farmers’ suicide and unemployment in its term so far.

Despite thousands of protesters marching from three sides near Statue Circle and carrying posters, banners, placards depicting ‘Nahin Sahega Rajasthan’ were stopped by the use of water cannons and pushed away. They could not touch the front road (about half km) outside Secretariat as there was a massive deployment of police force to check their entry.

Eight persons including five BJP workers were injured when the police used water cannons and mild lathi charge to push them away, Lok Sabha MP Manoj Rajoria who rushed to the SMS Hospital’s trauma centre told the media. Three of them got serious internal injuries and were being treated, a senior doctor attending on them said, adding they were all out of danger.

After making a public address of prominent party leaders at the BJP Head Office, thousands of workers led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP State President CP Joshi thronged the roads leading towards the Secretariat.

Top BJP leaders Arun Singh, party incharge, RS MP Kirori Lal Meena, LS MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and local MLAs were marching in a tractor.

During water cannons’ spray many of the party leaders including BJP state President Joshi sat down on the road alleging that the police resorted to lathicharge on party workers and applied water cannons. “The anger of the people is like a volcano, it will explode against the Gehlot government in the elections”.

Meanwhile in the morning, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet said, “The way the present Congress rule has turned Rajasthan, the land of heroes and heroines, into a quagmire of misery and infamy, the public wants to get rid of it soon. The resolution taken by the people to uproot the misrule of the state is going to get a big boost from this campaign of the BJP.”

After soaking in water from water cannon, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister, alleged, “The Gehlot government was full of corruption, its Ministers were deep rooted in corruption, the Lal Diary (Red diary) carried the secrets of corruption, and there would many such diaries on all departments. Public will expose them all in the upcoming assembly polls”.

While moving on a tractor with his MP colleagues, Arun Singh, party incharge said, “Thousands of farmers have committed suicide in Rajasthan under pressure of crop loan non-payment and the Gehlot government failed to give them crop loan waiver despite its assurance in the 2018 assembly polls”.

With the mounting pressure of police force, the BJP leaders and workers held a court arrest and were taken away in the roadways bus to Vidhyadhar Nagar area for their release after police formalities.

The whole ‘Secretariat Maha-Gherao’ action and movement by the BJP leaders and workers lasted for about three hours from the party office to Statue Circle and the dispersal of workers, and clear roads were seen within one hour.