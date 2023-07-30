BJP not taking concrete steps over Manipur issue, says Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that the BJP government in Manipur as well as the Centre is not taking concrete steps over Manipur situation.

He said that both the governments have ‘closed’ their eyes on the matter.

“Whether it is state government or the Central government, they are not taking concrete steps (on Manipur issue). No one is bothered. Both the governments have closed their eyes as far as Manipur is concerned,” Chowdhury, who was part of the Opposition MPs delegation from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), who visited Manipur, told reporters after returning from the strife-torn state.

Advertisement

He said that in the entire Manipur the fight is going on between two communities and no effort is being made to resolve the issue between both the groups.

“I want to aware the government, if such situation is allowed to continue, it will go out of hand. Because, both the groups don’t trust each other,” the Congress leader said.

He asked why Chief Minister N Brien Singh has not been dismissed till now as people of the state have lost all faith in his government.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who also part of the delegation said, “The situation is dangerous and painful. We demand relations to be restored (between both the communities). An all-party delegation should visit Manipur.”

Earlier in the day, the delegation of Opposition MPs met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum, urging restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.

“We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” read the memorandum submitted to the Governor by the Opposition MPs.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the current crisis in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.