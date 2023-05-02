GST collection in Himachal Pradesh records 19% increase in April

Himachal Pradesh’s Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection recorded an increase of 19 per cent in the month of April 2023 with a collection of Rs 593 crore.

Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise Yunus informed here on Tuesday that the Department of State Taxes and Excise had collected Rs 500 crore during the same month last year.

He said that the department continues to focus on return monitoring, speedy scrutiny of returns, and timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers in order to improve upon.

“The department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during the current financial year. During road checkings, 94,000 e-way bills were verified by the departmental officers and a penalty of Rs. 42 lakh was collected in the month of April 2023 from violators,” he said.

The department has been focusing on fraudulent taxpayers and has detected a number of non-existing registrations, he said, adding that strong action is being taken against fraudulent taxpayers.

The department has recently conducted inspection of a few firms suspected to be involved in passing on fraudulent Input Tax Credit, he informed.

Yunus said that the department expects the data analysis capabilities to improve significantly, once it is able to implement a comprehensive “GST Revenue Enhancement Project”.