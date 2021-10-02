HP records 11 per cent growth in GST collection in Sept 21

Himachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections have registered 11 percent growth in September 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the last financial year.

An Excise and taxation department spokesperson said the GST collections in September 2021 stand at Rs 352.69 crore as compared to Rs 316.56 crore in September 2020.

“The cumulative GST collections in the current financial year as of September 2021 stands at Rs 2,093.65 crore vis-a-vis Rs 1,320.28 crore during the same period of last financial year which is 58 percent more revenue than last financial year.

The state GST revenues have continuously registered positive growth in the current financial year,” he added.

He stated that some of the important factors for maintaining the positive growth rate are monitoring of top taxpayers, performance monitoring of field functionaries, effective enforcement activities by the department, physical verifications of e-way bills, etc.