Groundwater recharge increases, extraction declines: 2024 Report highlights positive trends

The Annual Groundwater Quality Report for 2024 reveals that while 100% of groundwater samples in northeastern states fall into the “excellent” category for irrigation, some regions face sporadic contamination from nitrates, fluoride, and arsenic.

Additionally, the total annual groundwater (GW) recharge increased significantly by 15 billion cubic meters (BCM), while groundwater extraction declined by 3 BCM in 2024 compared to the 2017 assessment.

These findings were presented in two reports released today by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil: the Annual Groundwater Quality Report 2024 and the Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment Report 2024.

The groundwater quality assessment, conducted by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), highlights many great facts. Groundwater in India is predominantly of the Calcium-Bicarbonate type, with calcium as the dominant cation and bicarbonate as the most prevalent anion. Sodium, potassium, chloride, and sulfate also feature significantly.

Seasonal improvements in Electrical Conductivity (EC) and fluoride levels reflect positive effects of monsoon recharge on water quality. Over 81% of groundwater samples meet safe thresholds for irrigation, as indicated by Sodium Adsorption Ratio (SAR) and Residual Sodium Carbonate (RSC) analysis. However, localized high sodium and RSC values necessitate targeted interventions to prevent soil degradation.

This report is the first to adopt a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for monitoring groundwater quality, ensuring consistency in data collection and analysis. Internationally recognized methodologies enhance the report’s credibility. Data was collected from over 15,200 monitoring locations and 4,982 trend stations, providing critical insights into spatial and temporal groundwater quality variations.

As per the Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment Report, total groundwater recharge increased by 15 BCM from 2017 levels, while groundwater extraction decreased by 3 BCM. Recharge from tanks, ponds, and water conservation structures (WCS) increased steadily, rising by 0.39 BCM from 2023 and 11.36 BCM from 2017.

“Safe” units increased from 62.6 per cent in 2017 to 73.4 per cent in 2024. “Over-exploited” units declined from 17.24% in 2017 to 11.13% in 2024. Out of 6,746 total assessment units, 4,951 (73.4%) are “Safe,” 711 (10.5%) are “Semi-Critical,” 206 (3.05%) are “Critical,” and 751 (11.1%) are “Over-exploited.” An additional 127 (1.8%) units are categorized as “Saline.”

The assessment attributes the increase in groundwater recharge primarily to enhanced contributions from water bodies, tanks, and conservation structures. Improvement in groundwater conditions was observed in 128 assessment units compared to 2023 data. The overall percentage of over-exploited, critical, and semi-critical units has decreased.

The release event was attended by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation; Subodh Yadav, Additional Secretary (A, IC & GW); and Dr Sunil Kumar Ambast, Chairman of CGWB.