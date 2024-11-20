Portal for groundwater regulation across the country launched

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil digitally launched the newly developed “Bhu-Neer” portal on Tuesday during the concluding ceremony of the India Water Week 2024.

“Bhu-Neer” is an advanced portal developed by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), for improved groundwater regulation across the country. This portal will serve as a one-stop platform for managing and regulating groundwater resources, aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in groundwater usage.

The portal is designed to provide comprehensive details regarding the legal framework governing groundwater extraction, regulations at the state and national levels. Its centralised database will allow users to access critical information on groundwater compliance, policies, and sustainable practices.

The portal is developed with several user-friendly features to offer streamlined process flow to the project proponents seeking groundwater withdrawal permits. Having a simplified yet informative interface, and features like PAN based single Id system, NOC with QR code, etc., “Bhu-Neer” marks a significant improvement over its previous version NOCAP.

The portal is another step towards promoting the Prime Minister’s vision of Ease of Doing Business by making ground water regulation a seamless and faceless exercise. It is now live for public use and all project proponents can visit the portal for ground water withdrawal related queries, clarifications, tracking application status, payment of statutory charges.