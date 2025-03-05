1,300 tonnes of refuse extracted from Yamuna: Parvesh Verma

After an inspection of the Yamuna on boat at Signature Bridge and ITO Barrage, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said 1,300 tonnes of refuse has been extracted from the waterway in the last ten days to pave the way for a ferry service being planned by the government.

The minister disclosed the government’s plan to increase the capacity of the existing STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) and install new ones in the industrial areas so that the industrial waste could be treated before being discharged into the Yamuna. “We will complete the STP upgradation and installation work within two years and if any complaints arise of untreated waste being thrown into the river, a strict action will be taken. I appeal to the people of the city not to throw garbage into the river,” he said.

Giving details about the construction of Yamuna riverfront, Verma claimed that the work has already begun as landmarks have been identified and encroachments are being removed.

On the steps being taken to attract tourists, Verma said, “The government plans to run a ferry service here and we will sign an MoU for it. The ferry will run only on a single stretch with only one pickup, drop point and the service will have a restaurant too.”

Commenting on AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Punjab, the MLA from the New Delhi assembly constituency claimed, “I was saying during election campaigning that after losing in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal would run to Punjab. Now, they have a government there, and he wants to safeguard it. Now, will he become a Rajya Sabha MP or Punjab CM, let’s see in the coming days.”