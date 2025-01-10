Green Route for Indian ships: 1,000 vessels to be Solar-powered by 2029: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has announced an initiative to convert 1,000 shipping vessels to solar-battery-powered systems over the next five years.

This move, declared during the second Inland Waterways Development Council meet in Kaziranga, aligns with India’s broader commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

To support this green shift, the government plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in eco-friendly infrastructure, focusing on inland waterway systems that include 106 national waterways such as the iconic Ganga and Brahmaputra.

Additionally, Sonowal unveiled Rs 1,400 crore worth of projects spanning 21 states to bolster these waterways, underscoring their potential to revolutionise cargo transportation in India.

“This shift to river-based cargo movement ensures seamless connectivity, reduces road congestion, and lowers costs. Our cargo promotional scheme offers up to 35 per cent incentives for using river routes,” Sonowal said, emphasising the economic and environmental advantages of this transition.

Recognising the potential of inland waterways as an eco-friendly alternative, the country has significantly scaled up cargo movement through rivers, increasing volumes from 19.1 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes in 2024.

India, which largely relies on foreign-made ships, is also ramping up domestic shipbuilding capabilities. New shipbuilding facilities are being established in multiple states, including Assam, to reduce dependency on imports and enhance self-reliance.

A significant milestone in this journey was the launch of India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered ferry in 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the 24-metre catamaran marked a turning point in the country’s commitment to sustainable shipping.