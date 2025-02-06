Union Minister Shripad Naik praises Yogi govt after Sangam dip at Mahakumbh

Union Minister Shripad Naik lauded the divinity and grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025, calling it a historic event that exemplifies seamless organisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After taking a ritual bath at Sangam on Thursday, the minister highlighted the unparalleled arrangements that ensured a smooth experience for crores of devotees taking a holy dip at Sangam. He expressed gratitude to the Modi and Yogi governments for the well-managed event.

Naik emphasised that Mahakumbh 2025 embodies the essence of Indian culture and Sanatan tradition and recognised the immense challenge in organising such a grand event. He commended the Yogi government for its outstanding execution.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has integrated cutting-edge digital and modern facilities to enhance the Mahakumbh experience. Digital information centers, large-scale cleanliness drive, robust security system, and efficient transport arrangements have elevated the event’s grandeur. Extensive surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras ensures stringent security measures,” he said.

Devotees have also commended the Yogi government’s meticulous planning, describing the Mahakumbh as unprecedented in every aspect. The modern amenities and pristine environment have enhanced the sanctity of this grand festival.

Saints, devotees, and tourists from across the country have hailed it as the most well-organised Mahakumbh in history, reflecting the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.