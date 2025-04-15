Sukanta to brief Shah on Malda-Murshidabad situation

Union minister of state for education and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said he would brief Union home minister Amit Shah tonight on the communal situation in Murshidabad and Malda districts, following a meeting with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking to reporters at Parlalpur High School in Malda, where hundreds of Hindu families have taken refuge after fleeing communal violence in Dhulian, Murshidabad, Mr Majumdar alleged that central forces were not being deployed properly by the state administration.

Advertisement

“We will appeal to the court to ensure the state government allows central forces to operate effectively,” he said. “Last night, we received credible information of fresh attacks on Hindu families. Though BSF jawans were stationed in front of the police station, the local administration did not act to control the situation.”

Advertisement

Vowing a dual battle, on the streets and in court, Majumdar said: “We will protest across districts and also move the judiciary. We will fight both democratically and legally.”

Raising communal rhetoric, the BJP leader added: “If Muslims think they can dominate and attack Hindus, there will be a counterattack. Hindus must now unite and respond appropriately.”

Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Mr Majumdar said: “West Bengal is now under a jihadi regime. The chief minister is blindly supporting one community for political gains. Her cabinet colleague, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, is openly threatening to ‘teach Hindus a lesson’, yet no action has been taken against him. It’s time Hindus take the law into their own hands for self-protection.

Earlier in the day, Majumdar visited the shelter camp at Parlalpur High School, distributing financial aid and interacting with displaced families about their ordeal.