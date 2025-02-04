Darjeeling MP flags graft in central Jal Jeevan Mission projects

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has raised concerns over alleged massive corruption in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission – Har Ghar Jal projects across Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. He has urged Union minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, to order a central investigation into these irregularities at the earliest.

“I informed the minister that the Jal Jeevan Mission projects in the region are managed by a separate PHE division, the Neorakhola W/S & MTC Division, under the West Bengal government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. However, serious issues have emerged during their implementation,” Mr Bista said.

Responding to these concerns, Union minister Patil assured that a central team will be sent to examine the reported discrepancies. He also stated that going forward all states and Union Territories will be required to sign MoUs ensuring sustainable and citizen-centric service delivery under the scheme.

According to Mr Bista, many of the Har Ghar Jal detailed project reports (DPRs) lack proper planning for water sourcing. “The focus has been on laying pipes and constructing tanks without addressing how water will actually reach these tanks, making the projects unfeasible,” he said.

He further alleged that in multiple locations, incorrect water sources have been identified, leading to incomplete projects. Additionally, contractors have been using substandard plastic pipes instead of durable GI or steel pipes, making the infrastructure vulnerable, especially during monsoons.

Mr Bista also claimed that existing water tanks, some dating back to the British era, are being falsely showcased as newly constructed, while new tanks are being built with poor-quality materials.

Highlighting the unique challenges of the mountainous terrain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the MP emphasised that the projects require high engineering standards due to heavy rainfall and frequent landslides. “Unfortunately, the current work does not meet these standards, increasing the risk of further landslides,” he warned.

He also pointed out that several projects remain stalled due to pending clearances from the West Bengal forest department.

The government has allocated Rs 67,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission projects nationwide, aiming to complete them within three years. Mr Bista stressed that under this initiative, every household in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars must be connected to piped water supply without any compromise in quality and transparency.