Govt underlines schemes for upliftment of minorities

The Centre has launched several schemes focusing on education, employment, and infrastructure development to safeguard the rights and improve the lives of minorities which comprise about 19.3 per cent of the country’s population.

In line with this, it has identified 90 minority concentration districts, 710 blocks and 66 towns to focus resources on their upliftment.

Various scholarships are offered to students from different religious backgrounds. The pre-matric scholarship scheme provides scholarships to minority students from Class IX to X, with 30 percent of the scholarships earmarked for girls. Rs 12,250.44 crore were sanctioned from 2008-09 to 2022-23 to 710.94 lakh beneficiaries.

Under the post-matric scheme, according to the 2011 Census, the literacy rates of minority communities like Christians, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists surpass the national average of 72.98 per cent, with Muslims having a rate of 68.54 per cent. To further promote education and enhance acrs scholarships to minority students from Class XI to PhD, with 30 per cent earmarked for girls. Rs 5171.52 crore were sanctioned from 2008-09 to 2022-23 to 92.39 lakh beneficiaries.

As scholarships alone can’t drive minority development; economic empowerment is key. The government is addressing this through initiatives like the PM VIKAS Scheme, which focuses on entrepreneurship and leadership training, empowering individuals for better jobs and self-employment. It aims to enhance the employability of youth by providing industry-relevant skills training.

Later, five schemes—Seekho Aur Kamao, Nai Manzil, USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development), Nai Roshni, and the Hamari Dharohar scheme—were merged into the PM VIKAS to better support artisan communities.

In fact, 21,604 beneficiaries were trained and 41 Hunar Haats were organised and Rs 288.68 crore were spent under USTTAD. Rs 456.19 crore were spent and 98,709 beneficiaries were trained under Nai Manzil. Rs 1,744.35 crore were spent and 4.68 lakh beneficiaries were trained under Seekho aur Kamao.

Similarly, to empower minority communities economically, the government is providing financial assistance to minority entrepreneurs, helping them start or expand businesses and improve their livelihoods. Through these efforts, both education and entrepreneurship are being supported for sustainable growth.

To achieve this, the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), established on 30th September 1994, plays a key role by offering financial aid to both new and existing businesses within minority communities. Rs 8,771.88 crore were disbursed to 23,85,809 beneficiaries till 2023-24 through initiatives like Micro Credit, Micro Credit via NGOs, and Term Loans, ensuring inclusive economic growth and skill development for minorities.

Also, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), launched in May 2018 focuses on creating essential community infrastructure and basic amenities in 1300 identified areas, with the aim of bridging socio-economic gaps.

The scheme is implemented by State and Union Territory Governments, ensuring that the developed infrastructure benefits all residents in these areas. From 2022-23, PMJVK is being expanded to all districts of the country under the 15th Finance Commission Cycle, with revised guidelines to enhance its reach and impact.