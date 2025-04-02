Maoists call for peace talks ahead of Amit Shah’s Chhattisgarh visit, govt weighs option

Days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) has issued a press statement proposing peace talks, urging the government to halt security operations in Maoist-affected regions.

The rebel outfit claims that intensified anti-Naxal operations, particularly under ‘Operation Kagar’, have led to large-scale violence against tribal communities.

The press note, issued by CPI (Maoist) Central Committee spokesperson Abhay, calls for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of security forces from conflict zones as a precondition for dialogue. The statement alleges that over 400 Maoist cadres and civilians have been killed in counter-insurgency operations, with reports of mass detentions and human rights violations surfacing from affected regions. The group also claims that women Maoist members have faced sexual violence and extrajudicial executions.

The Maoists have outlined a set of preconditions for the peace talks, including an immediate cessation of hostilities, a halt to anti-insurgency operations, and the withdrawal of security personnel from conflict zones. They have also alleged human rights violations, claiming that over 400 Maoist cadres, sympathizers, and tribal civilians have been killed in recent offensives, with reports of mass arrests, torture, and sexual violence against female combatants.

The outfit has called on intellectuals, human rights organizations, journalists, students, and environmental activists to support their demand for negotiations and pressurize the government into engaging in dialogue.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma responded to the Maoist proposal, stating that while the government is open to discussions, talks cannot proceed under preconditions set by the rebel group. “The government is committed to bringing lasting peace to Bastar and other affected regions, but negotiations cannot be dictated by extremist forces. If Maoists are serious about peace, they should surrender and take advantage of the state’s rehabilitation policy,” Sharma said.

He further added that the authenticity of the Maoist statement is being verified. “In the past, similar proposals have been issued, but with excessive demands. If they are genuinely seeking a ceasefire, they must come forward and communicate through a formal channel. The government will not halt operations unless there is a clear and sincere initiative from their end.”

The Opposition Congress has urged the government to have a serious approach to the peace proposal, stressing that a permanent resolution to the Maoist issue requires dialogue. Senior Congress leader Deepak Baij stated, “If this proposal is authentic, the government should not dismiss it outright. Both sides must come to the table for discussions that prioritize the welfare of tribals and the overall security of the state.”

Despite the Maoist outreach, security forces are unlikely to ease operations in the immediate future. With Amit Shah’s visit expected to include high-level meetings on internal security, sources indicate that counter-insurgency efforts in Bastar and neighboring districts will remain a top priority.

The Maoist insurgency that has plagued Chhattisgarh for decades remains one of the most pressing internal security challenges for the central and state governments. While the CPI (Maoist) claims to fight for tribal rights, the state maintains that their activities are driven by extortion, violence, and disruption of democratic processes. As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the government and Maoists can establish a formal dialogue mechanism or if the conflict will persist. Shah’s visit to Chhattisgarh is expected to provide key insights into the government’s stance on dealing with left-wing extremism.