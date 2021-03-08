Twenty one Maoists cadre have surrendered in different naxal-affected districts of the State in 2020 after being disillusioned with the anti-development and anti-tribal ideology of the Maoists, Director General of Police Abhay said on Sunday.

The top cop who visited the Naxal-hit Bonda settlements in Malkangiri district today to review the LWE scenario said “the compensatory allowance to Maoists who surrendered to return to the mainstream have been revised under security related expenditure re (SRE).” The high ranked Maoist is now entitled to receive Rs 5 lakh upon surrender while it stood at Rs 2.5 lakh earlier. Similarly lower cadre will now get Rs 2.5 lakh from SRE upon surrendering while the sum was Rs 1.5 lakh earlier.

DGP Abhay inspected the new company operating base (COB) of the Border Security Force at Andrahal & Mudulipada coming under erstwhile epicenter of left wing extremism and expressed satisfaction over the joint endeavour of Odisha Police & BSF troops in curtailing the naxal activities in the recent past.

The DGP flanked by senior police and BSF personnel assured locals of creating a secure environment and emphasized on holistic development of the Bonda hills through focused approach of the government.

Appealing the Maoists to joining the mainstream by leaving the path of violence for peaceful development of these areas, DGP Abhay said “more Maoists are currently shunning the past of violence. As against 13 Maoists who surrendered in 2019, 21 have surrendered in 2020.”

It may be recalled here that earlier on January the Border Security Force (BSF) with the help of Odisha police had established its first company operating base (COB) at Andrahal in Mudulipada area, where the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) groups Bonda tribe lives. The joint initiative of BSF Odisha Police has begun to reap dividends in boosting confidence of people residing in Bonda valley. With the strengthening of security measures, the development activities which were being hit by subversive activities by naxals will receive the much needed fillip, the DGP Abhay added.