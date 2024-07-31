Govt committed to maintaining highest standards in service: Jitendra Singh

The government is committed to maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards within Services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated on Wednesday while replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha.

He informed the House that a total of 142 proceedings have been launched against IAS officers, while their IPS counterparts have seen 213 such proceedings initiated. This reflects a robust mechanism in place to address any deviations from ethical and professional standards within these prestigious services.

The minister said the government’s commitment in the matter is evident in the ongoing efforts to conclude these proceedings efficiently. Of the 142 cases involving IAS officers, 106 are currently under way, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolving these matters.

Notably, 33 cases have already been concluded, underscoring the dedication to upholding integrity and justice. Additionally, in three instances, proceedings have been stayed by various courts, indicating a transparent judicial process.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also underscored the unwavering commitment of the Indian administrative and police services to uphold the highest standards of conduct and accountability. By actively addressing any lapses, these measures reinforce the trust and confidence placed in these institutions by the public, he said.