‘Agri StartUps fast emerging as lucrative avenue of livelihood’

Agri StartUps are fast emerging as a lucrative avenue of livelihood by intelligently blending traditional organic farming practices with cutting-edge scientific technologies, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

Addressing the “Natural and Organic Farmers Summit 2025”, he lauded the efforts of grassroots innovators and farmer-entrepreneurs who are embracing science to scale up agriculture, enhance productivity, and ensure sustainable incomes.

“Startups in agriculture are not just about farming anymore. They are applying science, using innovations developed by institutions like CSIR, and adopting tools like drones and soil health cards to make farming more productive and cost-effective. With this, they are cultivating more in less time while safeguarding health and the environment,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

He emphasised that organic agriculture, once considered difficult and niche, is now poised to become mainstream, driven by increasing health concerns and awareness about the harmful effects of chemical pesticides.

Highlighting the growing relevance of organic food in the context of rising lifestyle diseases, the minister said, “Every third person today is either diabetic or has fatty liver. Cancer cases are rising. The possible role of chemically-laden produce cannot be ignored. Organic farming is not just a healthier choice, but a necessary one.”

He also pointed to the broader impact of agri-startups on employment generation and rural development, citing the success of initiatives like the Purple Revolution and the Aroma Mission.

Lavender cultivation, once confined to Jammu and Kashmir, has spread across the country thanks to scientific inputs from CSIR’s Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine and IICT Hyderabad.

“You don’t need a PhD to be part of this movement. Many successful startups have been founded by those who haven’t even completed graduation,” he said, adding that agriculture, long neglected in the startup space, is finally getting its due.