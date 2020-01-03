As the Centre rejected the tableaux of West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra for this year’s Republic Day Parade in Delhi’s Rajpath, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi have raised questions on the decision and asked for an explanation.

NCP leader Supriya Sule in a series of tweets said, “The Republic Day is a festival of the country and the centre is expected to give representation to all the states. But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by opposition parties.”

She further said, “I appeal to the centre to put politics aside and reconsider its decision. I do not know whether it was politics or some conspiracy to reject Maharashtra its rightful opportunity but one must remember the tableau was based on learning’s from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut too spoke on the issue and said, “You will have to explain why the tableaux of the two states were rejected. The chief minister of Maharashtra should probe the matter. It has to be found out who is responsible for this. Are there elements having loyalty to previous government? There may not be. But this has to be probed,” news agency PTI quoted Raut as telling it to Marathi news channel TV9.

The Centre received 56 tableaux proposals, out of which 22 were selected for participation in this year’s Rupublic Day Parade.

However, the government in a statement said, that the selection was made only after following due process and there was no question of vendetta politics and the limitation was imposed due to “time constraints”.

“The rejection of the West Bengal tableau for the Republic Day parade is discriminatory. It has been done because West Bengal has been opposing the centre’s CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) plans,” NDTV quoted Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy as saying.