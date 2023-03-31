Government is strengthening medical infrastructure: Mandaviya

Work on upgrading and strengthening the medical infrastructure under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) is progressing smoothly, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

Keeping in mind the experiences of the Covid-19, important work was being done under ECRP-II (Emergency COVID Response Package – II) to strengthen the medical units of the future, he said while virtually laying the foundation stone of a 500-bed hospital in Dehradun and three 50-bed Critical Care Blocks at Rudraprayag, Nainital and Srinagar.

Appreciating the commitment of the Uttarakhand government to the health sector, Mandaviya stated that the state government was speeding up the work in the health sector, where a total of 14 critical care blocks were being constructed, seven of them under the PM-ABHIM scheme and 7 under ECRP-II. “Through these initiatives, better health facilities for emergency care will be easily available to the general public living in remote areas of the mountainous region,” he stated.

The 500-bed facility at the Doon Medical College will be expanded with an amount of Rs 120 crores to upgrade and strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state. With this initiative, patients coming from remote areas will also be able to get better treatment facilities in the state capital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Centre for developing the much-needed health infrastructure in the state. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India was surging ahead in the health sector with high-impact schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

He said that the Government of Uttarakhand was working with the Union government to further improve the quality of healthcare in the state by spreading awareness about diseases, bringing quality and affordable healthcare services, increasing the quality and quantity of healthcare professionals and by working on a mission-mode to bring in transformation in healthcare infrastructure and other schemes.