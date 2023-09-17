Government holds all-party meet on Parliament Session

The Government on Sunday held an all-party meeting on the eve of the five-day Parliamentary session from Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “On the first day, the session will be held in the Old Parliament House. Next day, that is, on 19th September, there will be a photo session in the Old Parliament, then at 11 am there will be a function in the Central Hall.”

“After that, we will enter the new Parliament. Parliament session will start in the new Parliament on the 19th of September and regular government work will start from the 20th of September.”

Advertisement

Responding to different parties’ demand for the Women’s Reservation Bill, Joshi: “such a demand (for women’s reservation bill) has been raised in meetings earlier also.”

He said: “The government follows its own agenda. The right decision will be taken at the right time.” The session is scheduled to continue till 22nd September.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the meeting.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that all Opposition parties demanded passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in this Parliament session.

BJD MP Pinaki Misra said “We are very happy that the Centre called this short session and inaugurated the new Parliament building…we have demanded a Women Reservation Bill…participation of women must increase.”

NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Praful Patel says, “After 75 years of Independence, we are about to get a new Parliament. This will be a matter of pride for everybody…” The Women’s Reservation Bill will be passed with consensus, if introduced in the session, he said.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Kerala Congress MP Jose K Mani said after the meeting the Government is not “clear” about the agenda of the session, Mr Siva said: “There is something that is being concealed.”

As per the Lok Sabha agenda circulated already, there is a discussion on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings” fixed for Monday.

Among the Bills coming up before the Lok Sabha are the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on 3rd August last and laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on 4th August.

The Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 10th August.

These two Bills will be taken up by the Lok Sabha after they are passed by the Rajya Sabha and laid on the table of the Lok Sabha during the session.

The BJP Parliamentary Party has issued a three-line whip to party MPs, saying, “All BJP Members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September, 2023.” All MPs have been asked to be present in the House on all five days.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the Gaja Dwar of the New Parliament Building on Sunday morning. Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla also graced the occasion.