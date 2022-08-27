Goa Police arrest two additional people in Sonali Phogat death case

Two more people have been detained in connection with the murder of BJP politician and actor Sonali Phogat on Saturday, according to Goa Police.

Four people have now been detained in connection with this case including the proprietor of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna and Dattprashad Gaonkar, a suspected drug dealer, according to the police.

Sudhir Sangwan, a close friend of Phogat, and Sukhwinder Singh were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged murder.

According to the police, the two people who travelled to Goa with Sonali on August 22 admitted during questioning that they had forced her to drink a substance mixed with an “obnoxious” chemical which made her feel uneasy, they transported her to the hotel and then to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” the Goa police stated. Today, the court will see both of the accused.

In the meantime, Sukhwinder Singh is said to have received drugs from the alleged peddler Gaonkar detained today. Based on the investigation, the police detained the drug supplier, Anjuna Police said.

“More than 20–25 people’s statements have been logged so far in the investigation. The crew at Curlies Restaurant is one example of this. The police are questioning the restaurant’s owner “police officials stated.

On August 23, Sonali Phogat, 42, was announced dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. According to a post-mortem report her body had blunt force injury after the Goa Police filed a murder investigation.

When police gained access to the CCTV footage showing the group having a good time at a club, they made the arrests of Phogat’s PA and his friend.

“According to surveillance video, the accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh were out having fun with the deceased in a club. A video proves that one of them forced the victim to consume something, “Omvir Singh Bishnoi, the police inspector general, stated.

Yesterday, Sonali was cremated in her hometown of Hisar. Rinky Dhaka, her brother, stated, “We are satisfied with how the inquiry into my sister’s death has progressed. The CCTV footage exposed the truth. We cremated my sister today and will look into the next steps to obtain her justice.”

Rinku Dhaka had previously filed a complaint stating that Sudhir Sangwan, her personal trainer, and Sukhwinder Singh planned to “take over her properties and financial assets to finish her political career.”

The actor, who became famous through her TikTok videos, ran for office as a BJP candidate in the 2019 Haryana election but lost to then-Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). In 2020, she also made an appearance on the reality series Bigg Boss.