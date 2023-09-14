Goa Police bust flesh trade racket in Anjuna, one held

Goa Police have busted a flesh trade racket operating in Anjuna and made one arrest in connection with the case, the officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Charles Aihun, age 32 years, a Nigerian national residing in the Kogilu area in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, the involvement of another foriegn national was revealed during the course of the investigation.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under sections 370, 370 (A), 370(3), 212 r/w 34 IPC & Sec 4, 5 & 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further, he has been remanded to five days police custody, the police said.

The Anjuna police led by PSI Sahil Warang was conducting a search operation in Bengaluru to trace the accused Olokpa, a Nigerian national who is currently absconding in crime No 129/2023. U/s 370, 370 (A), 370(3) r/w 34 IPC & Sec 4, 5 & 8 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

During the search, the Anjuna police along with the local police managed to locate the absconding accused twice but he managed to escape on both occasions. However, the police identified the presence of the arrested accused Charles Aihun at both locations.

The police further said that during the course of the investigation, it was found that he was harbouring and providing information to the absconding accused Olokpa regarding the movement of the Goa police team in Bengaluru.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officials added.