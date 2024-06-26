ABVP stages protest at DU over issues related to student welfare

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest demonstration outside the office of the Delhi University Dean of Student Welfare on Wednesday, over several pressing issues faced by students at the university.

A delegation of the ABVP met with the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), Prof Ranjan Tripathi, and presented a memorandum to him outlining their demands aimed at improving student welfare.

The memorandum included a demand for the implementation of a centralised hostel allocation form, which will bring transparency to the hostel allocation process.

Another demand was the immediate construction of pink toilets on Chattra Marg for female students and the improvement of sanitation facilities on the university campus.

They also demanded supplementary examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students who missed or failed their exams and were unable to complete their degrees.

Lastly, they demanded the introduction of a university-specific bus service to facilitate better commuting for the students was also raised.

Navnit Kumar, president of ABVP Delhi University unit, said, “Today, we staged a mass protest in front of the Dean of Student Welfare’s office at Delhi University regarding the numerous repulsive issues afflicting student life at the university. We have also submitted our memorandum to the Dean and appealed to them to acknowledge all our demands with immediate effect.”

The Dean of Student Welfare has yet to respond to the memorandum, but ABVP has made it clear that they expect swift action on these issues.