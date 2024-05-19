Indian National Teachers’ Congress holds Town Hall Meet at Delhi University

The Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) organised a Town Hall Meet at Delhi University.

During the meeting, issues concerning the academic fraternity of colleges and universities and the general situation of higher education and academia in the country were discussed.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav and Prof. Anand Kumar of Jawaharlal Nehru University addressed the gathering and interacted with teachers from colleges and university departments.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said, “We, as informed citizens, discuss and advocate for policies that uphold the interests of all stakeholders, especially the economically underprivileged sections of the society and the employees in government-funded higher education institutions”.

“It is imperative that we, as a society, demand policies that prioritise the common good and ensure equitable access to quality education for all. We must advocate for increased public investment in education, strong safeguards against commercialization, and measures to support the welfare of educators and staff,” he said.