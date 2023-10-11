Gender equality foundation of social, political, economic success: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said gender equality is the foundation of social, political and economic success.

“Gender equality is the foundation of social, political and economic success. We must provide equal opportunities to the girl child to lead by putting them in the forefront of change efforts; hearing their voices; reciprocating to their asks; and welcoming them in decision-making spaces,” he posted on X on the International Day of the Girl Child.

“We must invest in a future that believes in the agency of the girl child,” he added.

Advertisement

The Congress, in another post, said, “According to a UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) report, between 2015 and 2020, India lost an average of 3.6 lakh women to ‘excess female deaths’ and 5.9 lakh girl children to pre-natal sex selection.

“Join us as we renew our pledge to ensure an inclusive and empowered future for every girl child,” it said.

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed every year on October 11 to recognize girls rights and challenges faced by them worldwide.