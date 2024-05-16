Priyanka comes out in support of Maliwal; says ‘Cong stands with all women’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lent support to AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, and said her party stands firmly with all women of the country.

The Congress has tied up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of the opposition-backed INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the ongoing general election.

“There are two things in this. The first thing is if women are being tortured or anything wrong is happening anywhere, we stand with them. I always stand with women, no matter which party they belong to. The second thing is that the Aam Aadmi Party will discuss among themselves. She (Maliwal) is their leader so they will discuss among themselves, it is up to them,” Gandhi told reporters here.

Maliwal had recently alleged that she was manhandled by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter’s official residence.

“Hopefully Kejriwal will take appropriate action. If something truly happens, then I am with you. If Maliwal wants, I can talk to her. How can the BJP say anything on this?” Gandhi asked.

Recently, in a press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had dodged the question related to the Maliwal incident.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh had admitted that Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Maliwal and condemned the turn of events. The BJP had also raised fingers at the ruling AAP in Delhi over the issue.