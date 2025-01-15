Gen Upendra Dwivedi: Northern Border situation stable but sensitive; Armed Forces ready to handle any situation

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, stated that while the situation along India’s northern border remains stable, it continues to be sensitive. He assured that the armed forces are fully prepared to address any challenges, emphasising the modernisation of equipment and development of critical infrastructure in the region.

General Dwivedi made these remarks during his address at the 77th Army Day celebrations held at the Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre in Pune. Notably, this year’s parade included a historic all-girl contingent from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), an all-woman Agniveer contingent from the Corps of Military Police (CMP), and 12 robotic mules.

Addressing the Galwan clash, General Dwivedi underscored the importance of preventing such incidents in the future. “Whatever happened in Galwan should not be repeated,” he stated, emphasising a coordinated approach from all national sectors—diplomatic, military, and law enforcement— to avoid any future surprises.

Regarding the western border, he acknowledged that while a ceasefire is maintained along the Line of Control (LoC), infiltration attempts persist. “Our armed forces are fully prepared and capable of handling any situation. Special attention has been given to modern equipment and the development of critical infrastructure along the northern borders. On the western borders, a ceasefire remains in effect along the Line of Control, but attempts at infiltration continue. In the internal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, due to the persistent and stringent efforts of the security forces, there has been a significant reduction in violence. Last year witnessed the peaceful conduct of Parliament and Assembly elections, as well as the completion of the Amarnath Yatra, indicating an improvement in the security situation,” he added.

General Dwivedi praised the Indian Army for its pivotal role in maintaining internal security and managing sensitive situations across the country. He commended the discipline, maturity, and effectiveness of the soldiers working in difficult circumstances, and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to continuing these efforts.