Army Chief hails historic defence pacts between India and US

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has hailed the recent defence agreements signed between India and the United States after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent official visit to Washington. He emphasized the significance of the new 10-year defence framework, which promises to strengthen India’s defence production as also enhance its self-reliance in military capabilities.

Speaking to the media following the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Noida Shaheed Smarak today, the General expressed optimism about the framework, stating that the collaboration would not only benefit the Indian Army but also bolster national security and promote long-term self-sufficiency in defence production.

“We have received very good news that a 10-year plan will be laid out. The joint production will greatly benefit the defence production in our country, benefit the Indian Army and promote self-reliance. Indian Army has a great role to play in nation building and not just providing security,” he added.

In line with these developments, both the countries are set to begin formal talks on a 10-year defence agreement that will be finalized later this year, spanning from 2025 to 2035. The plan is expected to facilitate more efficient defence trade and co-production, including advanced equipment like the “Javelin” anti-tank guided missiles and “Stryker” infantry combat vehicles, as well as the procurement of additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft.

This agreement will reinforce the already strong US-India Major Defence Partnership, aimed at increasing defence cooperation and promoting reciprocal defence procurement, while also easing the transfer of critical technologies and arms between the two countries.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump expressed that the US would significantly increase its military sales to India, including the potential supply of F-35 fighter jets, positioning India for greater involvement in cutting-edge defence technologies.