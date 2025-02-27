First edition of MoD’s magazine ‘Sashakt Bharat’ released

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the first edition of the Ministry of Defence’s bi-annual Hindi magazine ‘Sashakt Bharat’ at South Block here today.

A statement from the MoD stated that the magazine comprises poems on the valour, patriotism and sacrifices of the Armed Forces personnel as well as articles on the policies of the Government written by the personnel of the Ministry, irrespective of their ranks, showcasing inclusivity and unity in diversity.

The union minister appreciated the efforts of the MoD wing of the Department of Official Language towards promoting Hindi. He stressed the need to adopt and increase the use of Hindi, describing the language as the thread that binds the social and cultural fabric of India.

The objective of Sashakt Bharat magazine is to highlight the creative talent of the employees of MoD and encourage them to carry out their day-to-day activities in Hindi. The e-version of the magazine will be available on the official MoD website (https://mod.gov.in/).

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth; Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan; Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh; Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar; Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra; Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat and other senior officials of MoD were present on the occasion.