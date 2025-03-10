CDS for developing holistic counter-UAS system for the armed forces

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) hosted a high-level seminar on ‘UAS Warfare with Special Focus on Counter-UAS’ here today.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the transformative impact of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in modern warfare.

Highlighting key trends such as celerity, robotics advancements, and AI-driven intelligence, Gen Chauhan stressed how these technologies have made UAS highly disruptive in contemporary conflicts.

He underscored how drones are reshaping warfare economics with low-cost, high-impact solutions and called for doctrinal clarity in UAS classification, outlining four generations of UAS and advocating for holistic Counter-UAS systems.

He also emphasized the importance of synergy between users, designers, and manufacturers to ensure India’s self-reliant defence future.

The seminar showcased India’s advancements in UAS and Counter-UAS technologies, focusing on indigenous development under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Strategic discussions explored India’s drone requirements, AI integration, and key lessons from ongoing global conflicts.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening border security in response to escalating drone threats along India’s northern and western borders, as well as in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Representatives from leading defence firms like JSW UAV Ltd, Mahindra Defence, Adani Defence Systems, Kepler Aerospace, and Shyam VNL Pvt Ltd presented innovative counter-UAS solutions.

The event also facilitated policy discussions, recommending a comprehensive national Counter-UAS strategy that includes legal frameworks, electronic warfare advancements, and multi-domain unmanned systems.

Prominent military leaders, including Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, and Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, played key roles in guiding these discussions.

The seminar united stakeholders from the Indian Armed Forces, BSF, ITBP, Coast Guard, and Police, alongside industry leaders and policymakers.

An accompanying exhibition showcased cutting-edge advancements in drone and counter-drone technologies, reinforcing India’s leadership in modern warfare innovation and national security advancements.