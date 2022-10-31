Gehlot-Raghu Sharma in Morbi, Cong postpones its Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Morbi in Gujarat on Monday where around 140 people have died after the bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed. In the wake of the tragedy, the Congress party has postponed its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Gujarat on Monday.

Gehlot is the senior observer of the Congress in Gujarat elections. He is accompanied by Dr Raghu Sharma, the election in-charge of the party in Gujarat. The duo will inquire about the condition of the injured admitted in the hospitals and will collect information about the health of the injured from the relatives, doctors and medical team.

Ashok Gehlot, was in Ahmedabad earlier in the morning on Monday where he expressed concern over the accident in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday night and said that the state government should immediately set up a fair investigation in this matter and the culprits of the incident should be punished. He also demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident. “The bridge was started early to collect revenue at the earliest,” he said, terming the accident as an unfortunate one, which according to him was an example of negligence of the officials.

Many people fell into the river in Morbi on Sunday night after the cable bridge built across the Machchhu River suddenly collapsed. Locals said that around 400 to 500 people were present on the bridge at the time of the accident.