Gehlot asks ‘MLAs’ to return horse trading money to Amit Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked ‘MLAs’ if they received cash in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 20 crore and if not returned it to Amit Shah, Union Home Minister yet, they should do it now immediately.

“BJP’s Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Union Jal Shakti Minister from Rajasthan) jointly conspired to topple my government in 2020. They gave money to Rajasthan’s MLAs too,” Gehlot told a public gathering at Mehngai Rahat Camp in Dholpur’s Rajakhera city.

“I am worried if they (MLAs) have not returned it back to them. I am equally thinking why they (BJP guys) are not demanding it back from them,” Gehlot wondered.

“I have told those MLAs to an extent to return the money, and if they have spent some of the total, tell me, I will arrange by requesting the AICC President to provide that money so that they can give it back. Do not keep Amit Shah’s money in their pockets because they would be under pressure all their political life,” he said.

“Amit Shah would scare and threaten them from time to time. He (Amit) used to do it in Gujarat and divided the Shiv Sena by horse trading and took 25 MLAs to an isolated place and toppled the elected government in Maharashtra. They (BJP) play a dangerous game,” Gehlot said.

He also highlighted the success of Mehngai Rahat Camp in entire Rajasthan covering 50 lakh families and issuing two crore guarantee cards to beneficiaries since April 24. He also claimed that he fulfilled the financial needs and provided extra funds to all MLAs to complete their works in their constituencies in 4.5 years of his third term rule.

Caption: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing a public gathering at Mehngai Rahat Camp at Rajakhera in Dholpur district on Sunday.