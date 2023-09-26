Trouble in INDIA? Bajwa claims 32 AAP MLAs ‘in touch’ with Congress, Mann hits back

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition party Congress appears to be far from friendly in Punjab with Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa predicting the AAP government’s fall in two months after next year’s Lok Sabha election. This prompted the chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, to ask the Congress to refrain from “dreaming about nefarious designs” to attain power.

On Monday, Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition, suggested the Congress was close to forming a government in Punjab as 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him. He said, “We also have 18 Congress MLAs. We need to push things a little and we will be in a position to form the government, within two months of the general election. The AAP government would fall.”

He suggested that with 18 Congress MLAs, the party would reach the majority mark of 59 in 117-member assembly with the help of AAP MLAs if the party succeeds in winning all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Advertisement

Reacting sharply to Bajwa’s claim, Mann, on Tuesday, said it is strange that the Congress leader is talking about toppling a democratically elected government. He said if Bajwa is so desperate, he must talk to his high command over the issue.

Mann said Bajwa is building “castles in air” by issuing baseless statements over the issue. He said that these imaginative statements are inspired from Bajwa’s ambition to become the chief minister of the state. The CM added that the Congress has already shattered the dreams of leader of opposition in the past and now also his aspirations will never bear fruit.

Mann also asked Bajwa to refrain from humiliating the people’s verdict by reminding the latter that 3 crore people voted the AAP to power. Otherwise, the CM said, the people of the state will teach Bajwa a lesson.

Responding to Mann’s statement on X, Bajwa said: “Even the kings could not retain their kingdom forever. You are the ‘acting chief minister’ of Punjab. Though I don’t think it is necessary to answer you, since you are tweeting while eating and drinking, then hear the answer.”

He then added: “When your master Arvind Kejriwal loses control of Punjab, then you should talk to your high command. You are killing the development of Punjab with your jokes, neither have you taken care of the law and order, nor the economy; neither have you taken care of the youth of Punjab from drugs, nor have you cared for the migrant Punjabis sitting in Canada. How long will you continue to kill the dreams of the people of Punjab?”

The war of words came at a time when the opposition alliance, INDIA, which includes both the Congress and AAP, is trying to unite to form a united front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.