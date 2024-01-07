PM to interact with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday via video conferencing.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

Since its launch on 15th November, 2023, the PM has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country. The interaction has happened four times through video conferencing (30 November, 9 December, 16 December and 27 December). Also, the PM has interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17-18 December) during his visit to Varanasi last month.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.

On 5 January, 2024, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants crossed 10 crore. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra in uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat, the PMO said.