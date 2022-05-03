Gang selling leopard skin busted, 5 held in K’taka

The Karnataka Forest department sleuths have arrested a gang of five persons in connection with the hunting of a leopard and selling its body parts, police said on Tuesday.

The sleuths discovered leopard skin and severed legs on the suspects. A single-barrel rifle and a bike used to commit crime have also been brought into custody by the investigators.

One of the defendants lives in Abbur, near Hanagod, while the other four are tribals.

The leopard was hunted in Hunsur Wildlife Zone, which is under the administration of Nagarhole National Park, according to the sleuths.

The suspects were apprehended while attempting to sell the leopard’s hide and severed legs near Kademanuganahalli. The defendants have been placed in judicial detention.