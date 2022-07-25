4 college girl students go missing in K’taka

Four college girl students have gone missing suspiciously from the Raichur city of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

They are being sought for by the police in the neighboring states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The girls were identified as Monica, Bhagyashree, Bhavani, a Class 12 student, and Nandini, a Class 11 student, all of Raichur Government Women’s College.

According to police, the girls had been missing for four days. According to the attendance record, pupils have not been to class for the previous four days, according to Chandrashekar, the college’s principal.

“The females have vanished from the area around the college. Once they are on the college campus, we are in charge. My professors and I both make rounds among the pupils to maintain monitoring. I beg parents to send their kids to college without going into a panic “said he.

Additionally, according to the school administration, the girls were falling behind in their academics and did not routinely attend class. On the same day, all four girls went missing.

The Raichur Women’s Police station has received a complaint from the parents of the girls.

Further details were awaited.

(with inputs from IANS)