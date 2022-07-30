K’taka: Cong workers lay siege to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya’s residence, detained

Congress workers in Karnataka were on Saturday detained for attempting to lay siege to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya’s residence over his alleged “stone pelting” remark.

An audio in which Tejaswi could be purportedly heard saying BJP workers could have pelted stones to protest the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare if Congress had been in power, went viral.

Protesting the remark, Congress protesters raised slogans against the BJP and Tejaswi Surya, who is also BJP Yuva Morcha president.

The police dragged protesters, who were carrying stone and flowers, towards a police vehicle and detained them.

The police have beefed up security around Tejaswi Surya’s residence.

Congress worker Meena, who placed flowers inside the Tejaswi Surya’s residence, was allegedly dragged to the police van by policemen.

Meena stated that though she has not done anything wrong, she was treated like a terrorist by the police.

“Being an MP, Tejaswi Surya should not have spoken about pelting stones. Let him get the stones pelted, we will only give him flowers,” she said.

Congress President D K Shivakumar stated that Tejaswi Surya is heard saying in the audio what he and his party do and believes in.

Tejaswi Surya’s statement that everyone can’t be provided with security guards to ensure safety after Praveen Nettare was murdered had also stirred a controversy.