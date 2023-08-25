The Delhi Police on Friday released details of traffic restrictions to be put in place for the upcoming G20 Summit from September 8 to 10. The G20 Summit will be held in the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. Giving details about the traffic management plan, Special CP (Traffic) SS Yadav said the restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and will remain till September 10.

People from the New Delhi area will be allowed to move but those coming from other Delhi districts will need valid hotel bookings to enter the area. The government has already announced the closure of schools and offices for the summit, which will be held under India’s presidency.

Controlled Zones and Regulated Zones

The Delhi Traffic Police has divided areas into controlled and regulated zones. The entire New Delhi district area will come under “Controlled Zone-I” and only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be allowed.

The Mahatma Gandhi Marg (inside Ring Road) area has been categorized as a regulated zone. Vehicles allowed in the controlled zone and those heading towards the airport, and railway stations will be allowed to go beyond the Rind Road towards New Delhi district.

A detailed advisory for vehicles heading towards the airport and railway stations will also be released by the Delhi Police. Real-time updates on the movement of traffic will be provided by the Delhi Traffic Police and for that it will take help from Google Maps. The police have also set up a virtual help desk for live tracking VIP movements.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also suggested using the metro to avoid congestion and requested people to avoid traveling to regulated and controlled zones. The commuters will be allowed to access the North–South and East-West Corridors.