G20 adopts New Delhi Joint Declaration after consensus; no direct blame on Russia

In a historic moment for India’s G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration after consensus was reached among all the members. The G20 members were said to be divided over the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, consensus was reached after India intervened and reportedly proposed a new text.

“Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration. I propose that we adopt this leadership declaration. I announce that we adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for this and made it possible,” PM Modi announced.

The joint declaration does not directly blame Russia and only mentions the immense human suffering of wars and conflicts around the world. Initially, according to sources, several countries wanted to hold Russia responsible for the war.

“We note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world,” the G20 New Delhi Summit Leaders’ Declaration says.

New Delhi G-20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration: “Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and… pic.twitter.com/RBqXlmeYIh — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

India’s Presidency: Most Ambitious and Action-Oriented

The Prime Minister said that India’s G20 presidency has been the most ambitious and action-oriented in the history of the G20 summit with a total of 112 outcomes and presidency documents. The substantive work under India’s presidency has more than doubled from previous presidencies.

The New Delhi summit saw as many as 73 outcomes (lines of effort) and 39 annexed documents (presidency documents, not including Working Group outcome documents), which is nearly 2.5 times more than the total substantive work that happened during the 2022 Bali G20 Summit.

During the Bali G20 Summit, the number of line-of-effort outcomes was just 27. The number of annexed documents was just 23. The Italy G20 Summit 2021 saw 36 lines of effort documents and 29 annexed documents being adopted.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held under India’s presidency in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.